Explore St. Louis's most haunted attractions

SAINT LOUIS, MO — Explore St. Louis's their scary, haunted place and attraction in St. Louis, for your Halloween reference later in the year.

St. Louis has the Scarefest trio of haunted attraction. Those three are the first ones that you should visit. They are The Darkness Haunted House, Creepyworld Haunted Screampark and The Lemp Brewery. They have a high-tech, well-crafted haunts that are recognized around the country for bringing highest fear yet fun experiences.

The three haunted attractions create a first person point of view feeling, so it will feel like you are in a horror movie. These attractions bring every scary thing that a person can be scared of; starting from the dark of the night, clowns, salivating monsters, haunted graveyards and hordes of zombies.

Hunting zombies in the Halloween season has been one of the most look-forward experience. In this next attraction named Zombie Xtraction Laser Tag, you will be going in a group to a dusky, labyrinthine zombie arena. There, you will have to hunt the undead who haunt that arena.

The attraction is located at the Soulard neighborhood, just south of the Gateway Arch. You don't need hunting permits but you will have to do reservation.

After zombie-hunting, you can choose one of the three realistic escape rooms at The Darkness. The thrill in this is more about beating the clock to defuse the bomb on a runaway subway train. Meanwhile, the other two escape rooms are about breaking out of the sand and sarcophagi that is filled with Mummy's tomb and escaping from a serial killer's lair.

If you don't have time to go around the Halloween season, you don't have to worry. This escape room will be available for the entire year.

Next attraction is not really an attraction, it is St. Louis Haunted History Tour at Laclede's Landing and the Gateway Arch grounds. It is a walkthrough that will help people experience the scary side of St. Louis which is filled with ghost stories

The other haunted place is from St. Louis Paranormal Research Society. The investigators will guide you through the historic of Lemp Mansion, which is the Top 10 authentic haunted houses in the country by Life Magazine in 1980.

Not only tour and ghost story, you can also sleep over at the mansion completed with their funny mystery dinner shows. They will provide the overnight accommodations. Lemp Mansion Paranormal Tours are available for every Monday night all year long and more on haunting season.

Moving on to the old Alexian Brothers Hospital in St. Louis that holds the real story of the possessed child and their exorcism. You can visit the remains of the old hospital's burned chapel across from that building. They say it was struck by lightning when the exorcism happened. Now, it is on display at the City Museum in downtown.

The next ghost tour is St. Louis' historic theatre, The Fabulous Fox Theatre and the Peabody Opera House. While touring, you will know that the specter of a stagehand still watches out for this amazing theatre. Fabulous Fox tours are open throughout the year while Peabody Opera House will be open by reservation.

After all the spooky experiences, you can always visit a Pumpkincrete from Ted Drewes' Frozen Custard. The Pumpkincrete vanilla custard is their iconic menu, that is served with a slice of pumpkin pie, whipped cream on top, and nutmeg dusting. Don't forget to also buy the milkshake.

As for children, you might need to go to a not-so-frightening place. Saint Louis Zoo's Insectarium could be the one. It is filled with more than a hundred species of creepy insects. Other habitat that you can visit is The Zoo's Herpetarium, which is a place for snakes and reptiles. Moreover, if you want to have some chills, go to The Penguin and Puffin Coast habitat, the temperature will be freezing but the critters are cute.

If you come on the haunted season, you will get to experience their Special Halloween events that are already scheduled, including the popular Boo at the Zoo.

Parents with young children, it's better to take them to The Magic House at St. Louis Children's Museum. There you can enjoy Six Flags St. Louis' Fright Fest, where you can have fun with rides and rollercoasters with monster-sized decoration.

Last but not least, St. Louis has Tombstones as their iconic Halloween symbol. It provides tours of the cemetery of fur traders, river pilots, veterans and famous St. Louisans. The place will be at Bellefontaine Cemetery, which is filled with funerary monuments and cemetery architecture.

Therefore, if you want to have a frightful night on the next Halloween season, come and visit St. Louis.

