Over the weekend, we noted Windows 11 could run on OnePlus phones. Well, that is not an official solution but that only showed us older devices can still receive software updates. Any phone can be improved with a few tweaks here and there. As for the OnePlus phones in the current lineup, the Chinese OEM said software update and support system for the smartphones will be expanding. The OnePlus OxygenOS team has started working on “integrating the codebase of OxygenOS and ColorOS”. The good news is according to the team’s Product Lead Gary Chen.