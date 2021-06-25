Missouri Historical Society's reveals that researchers succeeded in remaking the St. Louis Foil sound recording

Missouri History Museum/Facebook

SAINT LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Foil's sound recording history is being told through Missouri Historical Society's page on June 22, 2021 because researchers succeeded in remaking the recording foil that can be heard again today.

The significance of St. Louis to the sound of the country dates back to the beginnings of recorded sound. On June 22, 1878 the oldest surviving American sound recording that we can hear today was made right here in St. Louis.

For the first time in human history, inventor Thomas Edison's phonograph recorded and played back sound in 1877. A few months later, at the Steinberg Hat Shop in downtown St. Louis, one of these amazing new devices was demonstrated. The St. Louis Foil, a fragile tinfoil recording made that day, finally ended up in the holdings of the Museum of Science and Innovation in Schenectady, New York.

The two-minute recording by the St. Louis Foil begins with a cornet solo, followed by a man's voice delivering nursery rhymes like "Mary Had a Little Lamb" and "Old Mother Hubbard."

The phonograph that produced the St. Louis Foil most probably belonged to Thomas Mason. He is a “funny sketch” writer for the St. Louis Republican under the pen name I. X. Peck. According to Edison Company records, Mason paid $95.50 for one of the first ten phonographs ever sold, a staggering price in 1878.

That summer, Mason ran advertisements inviting people to come see the phonograph in action. Exhibit notices first appeared in the St. Louis Post on May 30, 1878 and lasted through mid-June, with brief notices showing in the “amusements” section through June 17. Mason also worked as a clerk in a wholesale hosiery store on the riverside. However, when a heat wave swept through Missouri a month after the recording, he died of sunstroke in Ellston, Missouri. He was 49 years old at the time.

No one understood what the St. Louis Foil held until lately since playing it back would virtually damage it. Researchers created a digitally rebuilt version of the St. Louis Foil's grooves in 2012 and were able to play the sounds of 1878 St. Louis 134 years later. The scratchy sounds of the St. Louis Foil may seem ancient for us, but they were the first little steps into the world of music we hear this day.

From August 28, 2021 until January 22, 2023 the St. Louis Foil will be displayed, so you may visit the Missouri History Museum's St. Louis Sound exhibit if you want to witness it.

