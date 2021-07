Anyone who claims to be a fan of JRPGs should be familiar with the Shin Megami Tensei series. Though overshadowed in recent times by its spinoff sister games like the Persona series, the mainline games are recognized by fans to be some of the more iconic games that exist in the genre. And now in 2021, likely owing a surge in interest to the massively successful and accessible Persona 5, Atlus seems ready to introduce a younger generation of gamers to the rest of the SMT series, starting with one of the best entries in the franchise: Nocturne.