Phil Spencer Assures Fable Fans the Game Is in Amazing Hands

Halo has always been a staple for Team Green when looking at what the Xbox experience has to offer. The sci-fi shooter has been vital to the name of Xbox and has evolved much in the years since its birth, even changing hands from Bungie over to 343 Industries. Because of that, and the initial backlash to when Halo Infinite gameplay was first revealed in 2020, there is a lot of speculation as to whether or not Infinite will be the final "test" regarding Halo's future going forward. With Starfield, the new space IP from Bethesda, also being an Xbox-exclusive, some have even wondered if that could take the crown. According to Xboss Phil Spencer, Halo Infinite will not be a "make or break" situation, instead, it is a fresh start.