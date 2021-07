Well it is a beautiful day here in our little valley. I am sitting on the front porch swing and I have got a glass of good cold sweet tea. The breeze is blowing and looking out over the yard the flowers are blooming and the birds are singing. I don’t see the cats, but there are a couple of squirrels. I think they had a nest in the big old oak tree before lightning struck it a few years ago. The old tree is still standing but the limbs are all gone now. At a certain time in the morning when the sun shines just right, the trees’ shadow makes a perfect cross on the yard. Now, isn’t that something? God does speak to us through things. I look for that shadow in the mornings when I sit on the porch and have my coffee.