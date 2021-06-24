Rematch with NC State Up Next
OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt had a chance to breathe Thursday – but not for long. A rematch with North Carolina State awaits the Commodores at 1 p.m. CT Friday in another do-or-die matchup at the College World Series. Vandy needs to beat the Wolfpack to keep its season alive for at least one more day – it would then have to beat North Carolina State again at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. Saturday to earn a trip to the best-of-three championship series starting Monday.vucommodores.com