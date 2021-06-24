Rematch with NC State Up Next

1. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary passes for 3,500 yards. It's only happened five times in school history, but in 3.5 games last season, Leary threw for nearly 900 yards. At that pace in normal 12-game season, plus a bowl, he would have thrown for over 3,000 yards. Considering nearly all State's weapons return and Leary will be in his second season with offensive coordinator Tim Beck, assuming he stays healthy, there's no reason to believe he won't have a huge season. If he gets anywhere close to the abovementioned number, State's 2021 campaign should be one to remember.