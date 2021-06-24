Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Rematch with NC State Up Next

By Chad Bishop
vucommodores.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt had a chance to breathe Thursday – but not for long. A rematch with North Carolina State awaits the Commodores at 1 p.m. CT Friday in another do-or-die matchup at the College World Series. Vandy needs to beat the Wolfpack to keep its season alive for at least one more day – it would then have to beat North Carolina State again at 1 p.m. or 6 p.m. Saturday to earn a trip to the best-of-three championship series starting Monday.

vucommodores.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Arizona State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#Nc State#Commodores#Stanford#Cardinal#Dores#The College World Series#Vucommodores Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Nashville, TNvucommodores.com

Murphy to the Angels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt right-hander Luke Murphy was selected 110th overall in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the Los Angeles Angels on Monday afternoon. Murphy is the third Vanderbilt player to be taken in the 2021 MLB Draft, joining teammates Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker.
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: 4-star recruit spurns Tar Heels, picks ACC rival

Justin Taylor will begin his college basketball career in the ACC, but the 4-star recruit will not be making his way to Chapel Hill. After the UNC basketball program was listed among the finalists in Justin Taylor’s recruitment, there was still a solid chance that the 4-star recruit would commit to the Tar Heels. However, as Taylor’s decision day came closer, all signs pointed to the Charlottesville, Virginia native committing to a different ACC program.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Dick Vitale reacts to UNC landing Dawson Garcia

The North Carolina Tar Heels landed one of the biggest transfer portal wins of the college basketball offseason Thursday with former Marquette forward Dawson Garcia. UNC’s addition of the 6-foot-11 big man drew significant praise from those in the media as first-year coach Hubert Davis looks to successfully follow in the footsteps of the retired Roy Williams.
Posted by
The Spun

There’s A New No. 1 High School Basketball Recruit

For the past few years, Emoni Bates has been listed as the No. 1 high school basketball recruit from the class of 2022. His reign as the best recruit in the country has officially come to an end though. Rivals recently dropped Bates to the No. 2 spot in their...
Charlotte, NCnsjonline.com

NC State’s Gabbi Cunningham added to U.S. Olympic team

Former NC State sprinter Gabbi Cunningham has been added to the U.S. track team that will complete in the Tokyo Olympics later this month. The Charlotte native will run the women’s 100-meter hurdles as a replacement for Brianna McNeal, who lost her appeal against a five-year ban for using illegal performance enhancing drugs.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

NC State, Mallard Creek track standout Cunningham added to Team USA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NC State track star Gabbi Cunningham announced on Twitter she will be heading to Tokyo for the Olympics this July. "Just received the call! I'm going to the OLYMPICS," Cunningham tweeted Friday afternoon. Cunningham will be joining Team USA to compete in the 100-meter hurdles at...
Raleigh, NCbackingthepack.com

4-star defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland picks NC State

While the whole baseball fiasco was unfolding over the last few days, there was some actual good news elsewhere: the commitment of consensus four-star defensive lineman Brandon Cleveland, who picked the Wolfpack on Friday afternoon. Pretty impressive get since you won’t often see NC State snag a highly-regarded player out...
College Sportshuskers.com

Huskers Travel to NC State for Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Lincoln – Nebraska will face a first-time opponent in the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Men's Basketball Challenge, as this season's matchups were announced by ESPN and the respective conferences Monday afternoon. The Huskers will travel to PNC Arena in Raleigh to take North Carolina State on Wednesday, Dec. 1. The start...
College Sports247Sports

5 bold predictions for NC State's 2021 football season

1. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Devin Leary passes for 3,500 yards. It's only happened five times in school history, but in 3.5 games last season, Leary threw for nearly 900 yards. At that pace in normal 12-game season, plus a bowl, he would have thrown for over 3,000 yards. Considering nearly all State's weapons return and Leary will be in his second season with offensive coordinator Tim Beck, assuming he stays healthy, there's no reason to believe he won't have a huge season. If he gets anywhere close to the abovementioned number, State's 2021 campaign should be one to remember.
BaseballWRAL

Congratulations to NC State Baseball

I put out the cheese and the little rats are lining up to eat! LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL! Good times!. NCSUROXinDaHizzy Jun 28, 8:44 p.m. 50 THREADS!!! LMBAO!!! Pack fans live rent free in her hollow head. #GoodTimesAbound. #LilLarrIsAMentalMidget. Larry: ChampionshipU Jun 28, 7:54 p.m. Veteran. Hahahahaha! Owning 90-she every time she posts...
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: BGB lists Rodney Garner as #2 DL coach, Nick Eason #11

While the Auburn football program brought in a ton of coaching talent from all over the SEC, they also lost key names to fellow SEC schools as well this past offseason. While Bryan Harsin brought over Derek Mason (Vanderbilt), Will Friend (Tennessee), and Mike Bobo (South Carolina), coaches from Gus Malzahn’s staff also made their way to other programs within the conference as well.
College SportsMurray Ledger & Times

NC State players confused, angry over their removal from CWS

OMAHA, Neb. (TNS) — North Carolina State baseball players who were one win away from playing for a national championship reacted with anger and confusion to their team’s removal from the College World Series because of COVID-19 protocols. “Words can’t even describe this feeling,” right fielder Devonte Brown tweeted. “An...
College Sportsnsjonline.com

NC State women to play home-and-home series with UConn

Coach Wes Moore’s effort to catapult NC State into the elite of women’s college basketball took another step forward Monday with the announcement that the Wolfpack has signed on to play a home-and-home series against national powerhouse UConn. The first meeting will take place in Storrs, Conn., during the 2022-23...
Oklahoma Statepistolsfiringblog.com

Report: Oklahoma State to Play NC State in Hall of Fame Showcase

The Cowboys’ nonconference schedule continues to come into focus. On Friday, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that Oklahoma State would face NC State in the Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun on Nov. 16-17. The Cowboys and the Wolfpack first met in 1991 in the second round of the NCAA...
MLBgreensboro.com

NC State pitching is the key moving forward following disappointing end to 2021

Setting aside the bitterness over how the 2021 baseball season concluded, head coach Elliott Avent and his staff have a crucial off season ahead. The MLB Draft has been moved back to July 11-13 in conjunction with All-Star weekend. The Pack’s lineup figures to be heavily involved in the 20-round affair, which may lead to quite a few openings in what was truly an everyday lineup for Avent’s team in 2021.
College Sportsbackingthepack.com

Highlights from NC State’s 2021 NCAA tournament run

I’m still struggling over here, but dwelling on all of the good parts of NC State baseball’s postseason is helping a bit. Remember the Ruston Regional? God, we were so young then, our whole lives ahead of us. I happened on the below video from YouTube user Wheels (thanks, uh,...
College SportsIsland Packet Online

Lawmakers demand NCAA apologize for removing NC State baseball from CWS

North Carolina Republican state lawmakers are drafting a letter to NCAA officials demanding they answer questions about why the organization disqualified NC State’s baseball team from the College World Series after eight players tested positive for coronavirus. The move comes after days of outrage from Wolfpack supporters and lawmakers themselves,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy