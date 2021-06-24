Bargains In Barbecue Reds

In a pan over medium heat, sauté shrimp in butter until opaque, about 1 minute. Serve over grits and drizzle with barbecue sauce. Garnish with bacon, scallions, and cheese. In a pot or dutch oven over medium heat, cook bacon until halfway done. Add onions and sauté until softened and translucent and bacon is fully cooked. Add bourbon and carefully flambé to burn off the alcohol. When flame disappears, add remaining ingredients and season to taste. Simmer for 10 minutes, then set aside to cool. Sauce will keep, refrigerated, for several weeks.