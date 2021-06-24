Prevent beer belly without actually giving up on beer

Some people prefer a six-pack of beer over six-pack abs any day. But, when the beer piles on, so does the fat in your belly. This phenomenon is so widely recognised that it even has a name—beer belly or beer gut, medically known as abdominal obesity. It’s true that beer does have its fair share of calories, but it’s not the only thing that’s making your belly hard and round. So, if you’re looking to slim down without giving up on beer, here are other ways you can lift the weight off your stomach.