Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

AMC Orders ‘Interview With the Vampire’ Series Based on Anne Rice’s Novel

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
Anniston Star
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMC Networks has greenlit the series Interview with the Vampire based on Anne Rice’s bestselling novel. The new show is slated to arrive on AMC+ and AMC in 2022. The news comes following a major acquisition made in 2020 in which the company acquired rights to 18 of Rice’s iconic titles including the Vampire Chronicles and Mayfair Witches series. This is the first title from the acquisition that will be developed into a TV series.

www.annistonstar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Anne Rice
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Christopher Rice
Person
Kirsten Dunst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc#Amc Networks#Mayfair Witches#Fx#Amc Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Black Hills Pioneer

‘Unknown’ Sequel Series Based on Liam Neeson’s Movie in the Works at TNT

There might be more to the world of Unknown than we saw in the 2011 movie starring Liam Neeson. TNT is developing a one-hour drama based on that film, and Neeson is set to executive produce. The movie, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, followed Martin Harris, a doctor who lost his memory following a car accident and woke up to find his identity has been taken and he’s the target of mysterious assassins. The new series would pick up following those events and focus on a new character “thrust into a mind-bending adventure full of twists and turns.”
TV SeriesSFGate

Netflix Orders YA Drama Based on Novel 'My Life With the Walter Boys' (EXCLUSIVE)

The streamer has given the drama series a 10-episode order, with episodes set to be approximately 50 minutes each. In the coming of age show, following the loss of her family in a tragic accident, 16-year old Manhattanite Jackie Howard has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian – and 12 very rowdy kids. The book was originally published in 2014.
TV & Videostvinsider.com

‘Lost’ Actor Dominic Monaghan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

Dominic Monaghan is the first actor to be cast in AMC’s new sci-fi series Moonhaven, created, written, and executive produced by Lodge 49 showrunner Peter Ocko. The series centers on a utopian colony on the Moon that may hold the keys to preserving life on Earth, which has become increasingly perilous. The story follows Bella Sway, a lunar cargo pilot and smuggler 100 years in the future accused of a crime and marooned on Moonhaven, a utopian community set on a 500 square mile Garden of Eden built on the Moon to find solutions to the problems that could end civilization on Earth.
TV Series/Film

‘Let the Right One In’ Showtime Series Rounds Out Its Cast of Vampires and Victims

The Showtime series Let the Right One In, inspired by the Swedish novel of the same name, has cast the rest of its leads. Apart from the father-daughter duo played by Demián Bichir and Madison Taylor Baez, Showtime announced additional cast members and their characters, and it appears the series diverge pretty significantly from the novel and previous film adaptations.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Noah Hawley on Alien TV series: No Ripley, it's Earth-based, and, actually, capitalism is the real monster

It’s only been four years since the Alien series last burst through our chest to sear the science fiction landscape with acid blood. ‌2017’s Alien: Covenant which —based on the quasi-lackluster box office—will probably be Ridley Scott’s last Alien movie. It was a particularly bleak installment to end on. But all is not quiet on the factory line of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation. For one thing, Neill Blomkamp’s Alien sequel is still lurking around the air vents of the rumor mill. (Why does a mill have an air vent? Why to fit the metaphor, of course.) Unfortunately, though, it does seem like that project is dead. Meanwhile, one Alien thing that is taking shape is Noah Hawley’s FX TV series. Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Fargo showrunner gave some choice details of what this new breed of xenomorph adventure will look like.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

AMC Orders ‘Dark Winds’ Series From Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford Based On Tony Hillerman Books; Zahn McClarnon & Kiowa Gordon Star

AMC Networks has greenlighted Western noir thriller series Dark Winds, based on the popular Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, for AMC and AMC+. Created and executive produced by Graham Roland (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan), the series stars Zahn McClarnon (Westworld), who is also an executive producer, and and Kiowa Gordon (Roswell, New Mexico) as Navajo Tribal Police Officers Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee, respectively.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Dark Winds - Ordered to Series by AMC From Graham Roland, George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford

Dark Winds, which has received a six-episode order, is a psychological thriller that follows two Navajo police officers, Leephorn and Chee, in the 1970s Southwest, as their search for clues in a grisly double murder case forces them to challenge their own spiritual beliefs and come to terms with the trauma of their pasts. Season one is expected to premiere on AMC+ and AMC in 2022.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Dark Winds: AMC, GRRM Bringing Tony Hillerman Crime Novels to Series

AMC plans to develop Tony Hillerman's Navajo Nation crime novels Dark Skies for television. The series is based on the Hillerman's Leaphorn & Chee books that follow two Navajo police officers in the 1970s Southwest, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Creator Graham Rolan (Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan) will be behind the series and will act as an executive producer along with Kiowa Gordon (The Red Road), showrunner Vince Calandra (Castle Rock), director Chris Eyre), star Zahn McClarnon, Tina Elmo, and Vince Gerardis.
TV Seriesnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Jemaine Clement talks supernatural comedy 'Wellington Paranormal'

It must always be a dark and stormy night in New Zealand because the guy who brought us vampires in “What We Do in the Shadows” is at it again. Only this time he’s tracking the cops as they pursue the elusive paranormal. With ghosts and spirits afoot, who you gonna call?
TV SeriesCollider

'The Offer': Paramount+ Series About The Making of 'The Godfather' Begins Production

Paramount+ has announced that their limited event series The Offer has officially entered production, alongside an announcement video and first-look image. The highly-anticipated project will explore never-revealed stories behind the making of The Godfather. The Offer is based on the many "extraordinary" behind-the-scene stories of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy,...
TV Series411mania.com

AMC Orders Western Noir Series Dark Winds From George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford

AMC has ordered a new Western noir series from George R.R. Martin & Robert Redford, titled Dark Winds. Deadline reports that AMC Networks has greenlit the series, which is based on Tony Hilleman’s Leaphorn & Chee books. The show will air on AMC and AMC+, and will be created and executive produced by Graham Roland. Martin and Redford are also executive producing alongside Vince Gerardis, Tina Elmo, Zahn McClarnon, and Vince Calandra.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix: Adapting ‘Redwall’ Fantasy Novels to Series and Feature Films

The transmission platform Netflix is adapting’Redwall‘fantasy novels for children, into a movie and a television series. The announcement comes as the streamer signed a new rights agreement with publisher Penguin Random House Children’s. Written by British writer Brian Jacques and published between 1986 and 2011, the novels have sold 30...
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

‘Queen Of Hearts’ Filmmakers Team With ‘The Guilty’ Producer For TV Series ‘Dependency’ Based On Tove Ditlevsen Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Director-writer duo May el-Toukhy and Maren Louise Käehne, who previously collaborated on 2019 Sundance hit Queen Of Hearts, are re-teaming with scandi major Nordisk Film Production on Dependency, an adaptation of an autobiographical novel by Danish author Tove Ditlevsen. Producing the project will be Lina Flint, who founded Nordisk’s...
Movieshorrorsociety.com

DARCLIGHT FILMS TO HANDLE WORLDWIDE RIGHTS FOR JON ABRAHAMS’ THRILLER ‘EXPLOITED’

Darclight Films’ chairman Gary Hamilton announced today the company has come aboard to handle worldwide rights for the new psychological thriller feature film Exploited. Available for immediate distribution, the completed film is directed by Scary Movie and House of Wax actor Jon Abrahams and written by 12-time Tony Award winner and film producer Carl Moellenberg (Wakefield) and Anthony Del Negro (Lazy Susan, Anarchy Parlor). Moellenberg and Del Negro also serve as producers, alongside Shane O’Brien (Animal, The Boy) and Zach O’Brien (Purity Falls, Secrets at the Lake).

Comments / 0

Community Policy