Hospitals ask HHS for more time to spend COVID-19 aid

By Alia Paavola
beckershospitalreview.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitals penned a letter urging HHS to grant them more time to use the COVID-19 aid they received before June 30, 2020. On June 11, HHS issued new guidance that staggered deadlines to use the funding based on the date that the payments were received. However, the deadline remained unchanged for payments received before June 30, 2020. The hospitals that received funding before June 30 of last year have until June 30 of this year to use the funding or return it.

