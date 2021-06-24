Hospitals ask HHS for more time to spend COVID-19 aid

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services 200 Independence Avenue, S.W. On behalf of our nearly 5,000 member hospitals, health systems and other health care organizations, and our clinician partners - including more than 270,000 affiliated physicians, 2 million nurses and other caregivers - and the 43,000 health care leaders who belong to our professional membership groups, we urge you to allow providers that received funding prior to June 30, 2020 to use their COVID-19 Provider Relief Fund (PRF) payments through the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE) or, at a minimum, through the end of 2021. Moreover, we support HHS continuing to allow those providers that received phase 3 funding in early 2021 to continue to utilize those funds through June 30, 2022.