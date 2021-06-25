Maryland is giving away $2 million in the lottery for COVID vaccination

Maryland’s vaccination lottery drawing of a $400,000 grand prize is on July 4th

Maryland Lottery has started a daily lottery drawing for the people who are getting vaccinated against the Coronavirus. The total prize money for this event is set to $2,000,000.

To be eligible for the lucky draw, the person needs to be at least 18 years old and be a resident of Maryland state. However, people getting vaccinated at a federal facility are not included in the lottery due to operational reasons.

“The only exclusion is if you were vaccinated at a federal facility in the state of Maryland because the federal government is not sharing that information with the Maryland Department of Health,” - Carole Gentry, the Maryland Lottery’s Managing Director of Communications

Every day by 11 am, a lucky winner is picked from the names of people who have taken the vaccine shot. The winner's location is announced publicly.

The vaccination lottery scheme has set the daily prize amount to $40,000.

The lottery authorities respect the privacy of the winner. Hence, it is at the lucky winner's total discretion to choose to remain anonymous or make their name public.

“We do not know who the actual winner is, and we will not know until the Maryland Department of Health gets in touch with them and gets their consent,” - Carole Gentry

According to Gentry, the lottery is used as an incentive for encouraging people to get their vaccine shot. So far, around 56% of Maryland residents have gone through at least one shot of vaccination.

How do you know if you win?

If you are the lucky winner for the day, the Maryland Dept. of Health will reach out to you.

“The Maryland Department of Health will contact you via phone and email and ask if you consent to release information." - Carole Gentry

In case the winner of the day does not want to accept the prize money or the department cannot reach out to the lucky winner, they would pick an alternate name for the day.

Also, as per the lottery scheme rule, the same person cannot win the prize twice.

The $2 million prize money is obtained from the marketing fund of the Maryland Lottery.

