Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Maryland is giving away $2 million in the lottery for COVID vaccination

Posted by 
TheWanderer
TheWanderer
 16 days ago

Maryland’s vaccination lottery drawing of a $400,000 grand prize is on July 4th

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ph9V_0aelWupY00
Vaccine LotteryKapwing.com

Maryland Lottery has started a daily lottery drawing for the people who are getting vaccinated against the Coronavirus. The total prize money for this event is set to $2,000,000.

To be eligible for the lucky draw, the person needs to be at least 18 years old and be a resident of Maryland state. However, people getting vaccinated at a federal facility are not included in the lottery due to operational reasons.

“The only exclusion is if you were vaccinated at a federal facility in the state of Maryland because the federal government is not sharing that information with the Maryland Department of Health,” - Carole Gentry, the Maryland Lottery’s Managing Director of Communications

Every day by 11 am, a lucky winner is picked from the names of people who have taken the vaccine shot. The winner's location is announced publicly.

The vaccination lottery scheme has set the daily prize amount to $40,000.

The lottery authorities respect the privacy of the winner. Hence, it is at the lucky winner's total discretion to choose to remain anonymous or make their name public.

“We do not know who the actual winner is, and we will not know until the Maryland Department of Health gets in touch with them and gets their consent,” - Carole Gentry

According to Gentry, the lottery is used as an incentive for encouraging people to get their vaccine shot. So far, around 56% of Maryland residents have gone through at least one shot of vaccination.

How do you know if you win?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abQ9z_0aelWupY00
DollarsUnsplash

If you are the lucky winner for the day, the Maryland Dept. of Health will reach out to you.

“The Maryland Department of Health will contact you via phone and email and ask if you consent to release information." - Carole Gentry

In case the winner of the day does not want to accept the prize money or the department cannot reach out to the lucky winner, they would pick an alternate name for the day.

Also, as per the lottery scheme rule, the same person cannot win the prize twice.

The $2 million prize money is obtained from the marketing fund of the Maryland Lottery.

Have you taken your vaccine shot yet? Do you think the lottery scheme is a good idea to encourage more people to get vaccinated? Let us know your opinion in the comment section.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheWanderer

TheWanderer

Los Angeles County, CA
780
Followers
32
Post
118K+
Views
ABOUT

A frequent traveler who loves to explore local places across the globe and write about lifestyle, personal development & technology.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Lottery#Covid#The Lottery#Covid#The Maryland Lottery#The Maryland Dept#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Illinois StatePantagraph

First state COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawings are Thursday. Illinois to give $10 million in prizes, scholarships to vaccinated residents over summer.

CHICAGO — The first drawings in the state’s vaccine lottery are scheduled for Thursday afternoon, when one vaccinated Illinois resident will be awarded a $1 million prize and three vaccinated students will receive $150,000 scholarships. In an effort to encourage the public to get vaccinated, Illinois is offering $7 million...
Maryland StateBay Net

Governor Hogan Launches Scholarship Lottery For Vaccinated Maryland Youth

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the $1 million VaxU Scholarship Promotion, an incentive program to encourage 12- to 17-year-olds to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Winners will receive a $50,000 scholarship, which covers the equivalent of full tuition and fees at a public, in-state institution of higher education. The Maryland Higher Education Commission (MHEC) and the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will jointly administer this initiative, which will select 20 winners through random drawings between now and Labor Day.
Chicago, ILwmay.com

First State COVID Vaccine Lottery Winners Drawn

The first winners have been drawn in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination lottery. A Chicago resident won the first one-million-dollar prize in the series of drawings that are open to all Illinoisans who have had at least one dose of the vaccine. In addition to that cash prize, three $150,000 college scholarships were awarded to vaccinated minors between the ages of 12 and 18. Those prizes went to residents of Chicago, suburban Cook County, and DeKalb County.
Maryland StateWTOP

Maryland starts giving away 20 $50K scholarships

Starting Monday, Maryland will give away $1 million in scholarships to young people who get vaccinated. Twenty scholarships worth $50,000 a piece will be given out. Students between the ages of 12 and 17 who get vaccinated will automatically be entered into the lottery. Gov. Larry Hogan said the scholarships...
Lexington, KYkcountry1057.com

Lexington woman winner of Shot at a Million COVID lottery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday presented the first six winners in the state’s “Shot at a Million” contest, designed to spur Kentuckians to get their COVID-19 vaccinations. The governor said the first drawing, which included more than 608,000 entries, was conducted yesterday, randomly selecting one adult...
Florida Stateflbusinessdaily.com

166 deaths recorded in Florida after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

Deaths after taking the COVID-19 vaccine total 3,049 across the US, with 166 deaths being in Florida, according to the National Vaccine Information Center. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines in December 2020 and the Janssen vaccine in February 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

How vaccinated is your Florida ZIP code? Check here.

From Pensacola to Fernandina Beach to the Keys, Florida is filled with pockets where few are vaccinated against COVID-19. Now Floridians can check the vaccination levels where they live. The Tampa Bay Times prepared an interactive map that shows the vaccination level and demographics of most of the state’s ZIP codes so you can find out what the vaccination picture looks like in your area.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

The Delta Variant Is Now Dominant in These 4 States, Data Shows

For nearly two months, fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have been able to go back to living life much like they had been before the pandemic. With vaccination rates climbing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced in mid-May that fully vaccinated individuals no longer needed masks indoors or outdoors, leading state officials to lift not only mask mandates, but to return to business as usual by removing social distancing or capacity restrictions, too. It seemed we were on the path towards normal this summer, but a new variant of the coronavirus is starting to sound alarms again. The Delta variant has already forced other countries like India and Australia, back into lockdown and reinstated restrictions. And now, it's quickly spreading in the U.S., and in certain states in particular.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Louisiana StateWDSU

Nearly 30 fully vaccinated Louisiana residents have died with COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 30 people in Louisiana who received full doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have died with the coronavirus, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. This comes as health officials nationwide are growing more concerned with the delta variant. According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The first official week of summer has brought about a change in the trajectory of COVID in the U.S. While cases remain far below their highest points seen in January, new infections caused by the highly contagious Delta variant are continuing to spread. Now, some states are seeing considerable COVID surges as officials struggle to vaccinate certain parts of the population, according to data from The Washington Post.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.

Comments / 8

Community Policy