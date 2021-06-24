Amazon is encouraging Fire TV apps to add Touch Interaction
Amazon is now asking app developers to add touch interaction to Fire TV apps. Before you think this means that a touchscreen TV running the Fire TV operating system will be released in the future, this request is due to the upcoming release of cars that have Fire TV embedded into their rear seat entertainment screens, which are usually touchscreens. The first vehicle with this capability will be the Jeep Grand Wagoneer debuting later this year. Vehicles from BMW will also come with Fire TV Auto, as the system is being called, but none have specifically been announced yet. Touch interaction won’t be required for a Fire TV app to work in vehicles, but it certainly will make the experience better.www.aftvnews.com
