Amazon is encouraging Fire TV apps to add Touch Interaction

I’m excited to announce the release of my newest Fire TV apps, which I’m calling Loader Shortcut Apps. While these new apps are very simple in their functionality, they will hopefully help Fire TV owners save a lot of time in the long run by helping you access frequently visited areas of the Fire TV more quickly and easily. When a Loader app is launched, it will immediately take you directly to a specific part of the Fire TV. For example, if you’re a heavy user of the Fire TV’s watchlist, then the Watchlist Loader is for you. If you’re always pairing and unpairing Bluetooth headphones, then the Bluetooth Devices Loader will save you countless clicks. If you constantly force quit apps or clear app data/cache, then the Manage Installed Applications Loader takes you directly to your list of installed apps. The list goes on and on as there are 35 different Loader Shortcut Apps in this initial release, so you’ll hopefully find at least one that is useful to you.