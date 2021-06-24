Republican-sponsored bill would require SC teens to have parental consent for COVID-19 shot

PRO HEARING SPONSORED CONTENT – Covid-19 has had drastically impacted public health in ways we have not seen for a century. For the hearing care field, this has meant responding and adapting quickly to an ever-evolving public health crisis. While society begins to rise from the pandemic fog and get back to a new normal, hearing professionals and researchers are just beginning the investigative work into the pathology of Covid-19 as it relates to the hearing and balance systems. The results so far have been eye opening and will, no doubt, impact the future of hearing health care.