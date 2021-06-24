Cancel
Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season

 19 days ago

Renewed TV Shows 2021: Find Out Which Series Will Return for Another Season. Check out our handy list of renewals across cable, premium channels, and streaming services.

The Witcher: Season Two? Has the Netflix Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Netflix subscription service, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer. Based on the fantasy book series by Andrzej Sapkowski, it is a story of fantasy, fate, and family. Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) is a solitary monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Along the way, Geralt meets a deformed young woman named Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) and Cirilla (Allan), a young princess with a dangerous secret. Together, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Work in Progress: Has This Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Work in Progress stars Abby McEnany, Karin Anglin, Celeste Pechous, and Julia Sweeney. Abby McEnany (as a fictionalized version of herself) is a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. A finely-crafted cocktail of depression, OCD, queerness, and anxiety, Abby’s life is in a quiet and perpetual crisis, despite her ability to charm those around her with her self-deprecating and endearing personality. When her confident, suburban sister Alison (Anglin) determinedly sets her up with Chris (Theo Germaine), a younger, sexually explorative trans man, things start to radically shift in Abby’s mind in terms of her self-identity and self-worth. This allows her to rethink her choices and even confront actress Julia Sweeney (Sweeney), the woman who “ruined her life”. With the help of her acerbic best friend, Campbell (Pechous), Abby attempts to navigate her way through modern-day dating, therapy mishaps, rude co-workers, and more.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Good Omens: Is the Amazon TV Series Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

An Amazon Prime Video fantasy series based on the 1990 novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman, Good Omens stars Michael Sheen, David Tennant, Frances McDormand, Jon Hamm, Sam Taylor Buck, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos, Sian Brooke, Daniel Mays, Jill Winternitz, Samson Marraccino, Josie Lawrence, and Benedict Cumberbatch. It centers on the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and the demon Crowley (Tennant), as they search for the 11-year-old Antichrist, who is supposed to usher in the apocalypse. Aziraphale and Crowley have grown rather fond of Earth and, despite their orders, want to thwart its impending doom.
Moviescentralrecorder.com

Knives Out 2 Began Filming! Netflix Renewed Series for 2 Season | Release Date

The 2019 American mystery thriller, ‘Knives Out’, was an unexpected release with an array of stars who blessed the cast lineup. What’s more interesting is the fact that a certain OTT streamer platform has agreed to pay over $450 million for the rights to the next two sequel movies. So let’s take a look at what’s in store for ‘Knives Out 2’ and know more about the OTT streamer.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Pause with Sam Jay: Season Two Renewal for HBO Late Night Series

Pause with Sam Jay is returning to HBO late-night for a second season. The series’ first season of six episodes kicked off in May and finished airing in June. Created by Sam Jay and Prentice Penny, the series features a different take on the late-night talk show format and uses a fresh lens to plunge into the cultural issues that divide us. Each week, Sam hosts a party at her apartment, where she and her guests explore current topics. Conversations are further expanded upon throughout the episode with additional interviews, sketches, and animation. Sam sets out to listen, learn, and ask questions to those with different perspectives.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

For Life - In Talks for 3rd Season Renewal at IMDb TV

The existing two seasons of For Life, which was canceled by ABC last month, are now available on IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service. Additionally, I hear Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind the praised drama, has extended the options on the cast, originally set to expire tomorrow, until the end of July.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season Two? Has the Disney+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler. The story revolves around four young and gifted orphans — kind-hearted Reynard “Reynie” Muldoon (Inscho), circus performer Kate Wetherall (DeOliveira), wild-card Constance Contriare (Kessler), and quiz show champion George “Sticky” Washington (Carr). After winning a scholarship competition, the children are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict (Hale) for a dangerous mission — to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. However, the orphans soon learn things aren’t as they seem.
TV SeriesPopculture

Unexpected Amazon Prime Series Returning for Season 2

One Amazon Prime Video original series got an unexpected renewal on Tuesday -- Good Omens. The limited series starring David Tennant and Michael Sheen told the complete story from the novel by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Now, Good Omens Season 2 will take the story even further. Good Omens...
TV SeriesFort Bend Herald

Canceled TV Shows 2021: Which of Your Favorite Series Are Coming to an End?

2021 has begun, and it’s filled with plenty of shows to keep you busy — and there are more to come with some in the works. But TV series can’t last forever, and there are only so many time slots for networks to fill, so eventually, all must come to an end (planned or otherwise). Below is the list of all the TV shows you’ll be saying goodbye to this year. (Stay tuned as this list is continuously updated.)
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Rutherford Falls: Season Two Renewal for Peacock Comedy Series

Peacock wants to take us back to Rutherford Falls. The streaming service has renewed the single-camera comedy series for a second season. Created by Michael Schur, Ed Helms, and Sierra Teller Ornelas, the Rutherford Falls TV show stars Helms, Jana Schmieding (Cheyenne River Lakota Sioux), Michael Greyeyes (Nêhiyaw from Muskeg Lake Cree Nation), Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan. The story follows Nathan Rutherford (Helms) and Reagan Wells (Schmieding), two lifelong best friends. Nathan is a proud descendant of the town’s founder and he runs the town’s heritage museum. Reagan is a member of the Minishonka Nation and she has dreams of championing the history of her people. The two find themselves at a crossroads – quite literally – when their sleepy town gets an unexpected wake-up call.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Good Fight: Season Six? Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service, The Good Fight stars Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Sarah Steele, Michael Boatman, Nyambi Nyambi, Zach Grenier, Charmaine Bingwa, and Mandy Patinkin. A sequel to The Good Wife, the legal and political drama centers on Diane Lockhart (Baranski), Liz Lawrence (Audra McDonald), and others at the Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart law firm in Chicago. In the fifth season, Diane is forced to question whether it’s appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz when the firm loses two top lawyers (Cush Jumbo and Delroy Lindo). Meanwhile, Marissa (Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

2020-21 TV Show Season Ratings (week 40)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the season average ratings of the 2020-21 network TV shows — through the end of week 40 (Sunday, June 27, 2021). ABC shows (so far): The...
TV SeriesSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: When will 'Yellowstone' return for fourth season?

Q • Kevin Costner stars in a great series on Paramount Network, “Yellowstone.” Season 3 ended in August, and I was led to believe the fourth season would start June 20. But there was nothing, and all has been quiet about when we might see Season 4. Do you have any information?
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Evil: Paramount+ Blesses Supernatural Series with Season 3 Renewal

Any doubts about Evil's future in its second season on Paramount+ can be laid to rest as the ViacomCBS streamer announced the supernatural thriller was renewed for a third season, according to Deadline Hollywood. Originally on CBS in its first season, the series was also accessible on its streaming platform CBS All Access before its permanent rebrand to Paramount+. With the network's decision to make season two and beyond a streamer exclusive, creators and executive producers Robert and Michelle King's are able to take advantage of its new home making the series edgier with its darker themes and saltier language.

