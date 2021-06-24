Cancel
Military

One Soldier’s Experience with PTSD – Part 1

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 19 days ago

June 27 is National Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Injury Awareness Day. It is a day dedicated to raising awareness about the signs, symptoms and stigma associated with PTSD. As a former infantry officer with two deployments to Afghanistan, this issue is deeply personal to me. The U.S. Dept. of Veterans Affairs (VA) has reported that somewhere between 10% and 15% of veterans has a clinical diagnosis for post-traumatic stress. The actual number is likely far greater. A recent survey suggests that over a quarter of the U.S. population believes PTSD is incurable and those who have it are dangerous and mentally unstable. It is for this reason that so many veterans refuse to seek help. Twenty-two veterans will take their own life today; two thirds of them will have never stepped foot inside a VA facility – 15 veterans will die today without ever asking for help.

