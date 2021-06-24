Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Portantino Keeps Promise to Amend Controversial Journalist Access Bill

By CV Weekly
crescentavalleyweekly.com
 19 days ago

State Senator Anthony Portantino followed through on his commitment to work with North Coast Senator Mike McGuire to amend SB 98, fulfilling a promise made by the two. The bill is authored by McGuire and co-authored by Portantino. It seeks to ensure journalists have access to public assemblies and other free speech activity by extending existing state protections for journalists working in disaster areas to also apply to journalists covering civil disturbances such as demonstrations, marches, protests or rallies.

