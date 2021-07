So, before we get to the critical race theory books, we have to talk about a few things. Most importantly, we need to get a handle on what critical race theory (CRT) is and isn’t. In the words of the brilliant Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride: “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.” (If you have a dark sense of humor like I do, please enjoy this Twitter post and its comments on the evils of CRT.)