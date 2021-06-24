Lois Jane Young, 86, of Pigeon Forge, formerly of Fairview, North Carolina, went home to be with her Lord Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was a member of First Baptist Church Pigeon Forge. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and servant of the Lord. Jane, her husband Bob, and sister-in-law, Geneva Ruth Sayles and husband Hall, were long time business partners and pioneers in Pigeon Forge tourism through Hillbilly Village. Jane had a special love for gardening and the outdoors, which she passed on to her family.