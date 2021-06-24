Cancel
Pigeon Forge, TN

Lois Jane Young

Mountain Press
 18 days ago

Lois Jane Young, 86, of Pigeon Forge, formerly of Fairview, North Carolina, went home to be with her Lord Thursday, June 24, 2021. She was a member of First Baptist Church Pigeon Forge. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and servant of the Lord. Jane, her husband Bob, and sister-in-law, Geneva Ruth Sayles and husband Hall, were long time business partners and pioneers in Pigeon Forge tourism through Hillbilly Village. Jane had a special love for gardening and the outdoors, which she passed on to her family.

