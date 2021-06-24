Boebert Misleads on Black Lives Matter Qualifying as ‘Domestic Terror’ Group
In a radio interview Monday afternoon, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) offered misinformation and falsehoods to justify a resolution, which she introduced in March, to designate Antifa and associated groups as domestic terrorist organizations. She also claimed to have sponsored legislation designating Black Lives Matter as a terrorist group, but that organization is not cited by name in the resolution.coloradotimesrecorder.com