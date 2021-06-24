Boebert Misleads on Black Lives Matter Qualifying as ‘Domestic Terror’ Group

Oregon Values and Beliefs Center finds roughly 30% of Oregonians think the social justice push had good and bad elements.The Black Lives Matter movement has won supporters and detractors in equal measure, according to a new poll, but many on both sides agree — it changed Oregon, and the world. The Oregon Values and Beliefs Center found that nearly a quintile (19%) of Oregonians believe the social push, often abbreviated as BLM, had a positive impact — while a roughly equivalent portion (22%) say the effect was negative. A larger share, 29%, said the movement contains both good...