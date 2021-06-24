Cancel
Denver, CO

Boebert Misleads on Black Lives Matter Qualifying as ‘Domestic Terror’ Group

By Michael Lund
coloradotimesrecorder.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a radio interview Monday afternoon, U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert (R-CO) offered misinformation and falsehoods to justify a resolution, which she introduced in March, to designate Antifa and associated groups as domestic terrorist organizations. She also claimed to have sponsored legislation designating Black Lives Matter as a terrorist group, but that organization is not cited by name in the resolution.

#Domestic Terrorism#Denver Police#Black Lives Matter#Mutual Aid#Racial Injustice#Gop#Knus#Blm#Proud Boys#Congress#Communists#Denver Action Network#The Democratic Party#Democrats#Iii#United States Code
