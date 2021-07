Even though fans have been asking for a new installment of Days Gone, from Bend Studio we already know that they are involved in the development of a new IP, although it will have some points in common with the game starring Deacon St. John. However, there will be something that this lacked, and they are multiplayer elements, something that is deduced from a job offer published by the study also creator of Syphon Filter O Uncharted: Golden Abyss.