LISTEN: Ari Hoffman Show, June 24 --5pm hour
5 PM Topics: Biden, bipartisan senators reach deal on $953B infrastructure compromise, but what the heck is "human infrastructure"? // AOC calls for a unionized tree-planting force to solve the 'climate crisis'; Bellevue-based Bill Gates company to build nuke reactor at Wyoming coal plant // The Rotten Apple - Rudy Giuliani’s New York Law License Suspended Over False Election 2020 Statements // Good News Wrap-Up - Washington State Fair announces 2021 concert lineup; Seattle Kraken names Dave Hakstol as first-ever head coach; Sounders games to return to full capacity next month.kvi.com
