Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Acadia Parish, LA

Two men indicted on murder charges in death of 17-year-old Garrison Gautreaux

By KATIE GAGLIANO
theadvocate.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Acadia Parish grand jury indicted two men on murder charges in the fatal shooting of an Acadia Parish 17-year-old. Scott Allen Cooper, 41, of Church Point, and Robert Allen Moreno, 41, of Houston, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Garrison Cole Gautreaux, who was found suffering from a gunshot to the chest inside a vehicle in Rayne around 1 a.m. May 16. Officers found Gautreaux unresponsive and he died at the scene in the 100 block of East Louisiana Avenue, law enforcement said.

www.theadvocate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Acadia Parish, LA
City
Crowley, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Church Point, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Rayne, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Notre Dame High School#The Acadia Parish Jail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy