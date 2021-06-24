Two men indicted on murder charges in death of 17-year-old Garrison Gautreaux

An Acadia Parish grand jury indicted two men on murder charges in the fatal shooting of an Acadia Parish 17-year-old. Scott Allen Cooper, 41, of Church Point, and Robert Allen Moreno, 41, of Houston, were each indicted on a count of second-degree murder in the death of Garrison Cole Gautreaux, who was found suffering from a gunshot to the chest inside a vehicle in Rayne around 1 a.m. May 16. Officers found Gautreaux unresponsive and he died at the scene in the 100 block of East Louisiana Avenue, law enforcement said.