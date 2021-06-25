Phoenix Art Museum's special installation Clay and Paper: Japanese Ceramics and Screens

Jessica Ruscello/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — The Phoenix Art Museum is holding an exhibition called "Clay and Paper: Japanese Ceramics and Screens". The exhibition displays various types and shapes of functional, yet beautiful modern ceramics and traditional screens from Japan.

Japan's traditional palaces and castles are designed with a spacious interior that could be separated as desired with large, portable folding screens. The screens were made from wooden frameworks with paper as the screens. The screens are both functional yet decorative for the rooms. The displays will feature paintings by artists from various schools that show a fine drawing of landscapes and colorful scenes.

Japanese modern ceramics, like the screens, are both functional yet decorative. Some displays such as water vessels and teapots are used in traditional tea ceremonies, while many others are purely for decorative purposes. There are also ceramics that is purposively asymmetrical made, a depiction of the aesthetic preference for the imperfection and organic rather than subtle and precision. Modern ceramics are trained for Japanese people after the end of World War II in art schools and studios.

Clay and Paper: Japanese Ceramics and Screens is sponsored by Museum's Circles of Support and Museum Members. There are also donated objects from Elaine and Sidney Cohen to the Phoenix Art Museum.

The exhibition will be from April 24, 2021 through to April 24, 2022 at Art of Asia galleries of the Museum. The ticket admissions will be $23 for adults, $20 for 65 years and above seniors, $18 for college students with ID shown, and $5 for 5 to 17 year-old youth.

The museum opens from Wednesday until Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday to Sunday.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.