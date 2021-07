When preparing for a summer beach day, representing your favorite books is part of the fun of shopping. I go to the beach to plop down and read a great book, in addition to jumping in the water at the end of a chapter. Since beach days are supposed to be fun, getting accessories is part of the joy of the summer beach days for me. I love to bring at least three books to the beach in case my mood changes throughout the day, but that can get a little heavy if they’re all hardcovers.