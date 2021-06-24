Scarlet Nexus: Where to Find Wither Sabbat – Surprise Test Cont

The goat-like creature Wither Sabbat is your target for the Surprise Test Cont quest in Scarlet Nexus. In fact, you need to defeat two of them with your Brain Crush ability. Brain Crush is the main finisher you should be using at all times, after depleting an enemy’s crush gauge, so it’s not like you need to go out of your way in order to successfully pull it out. However, it could be tricky if you are way overleveled when you decide to tackle these enemies. For this, we do have a possible solution, which you can find below alongside their location.