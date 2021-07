Your Mii Character isn’t locked to just Adventure Mode in Mario Golf: Super Rush. They gain levels and improve, giving them an edge over the rest of the roster if you’re willing to spend a lot of time earning XP. And it can be done very easily if you haven’t finished the story yet. There’s even an alternate method for players that have finished the story — whether you’re done or not, you can still farm fast XP in Mario Golf: Super Rush. It just takes a little creativity.