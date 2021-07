Softball came into the game after their 10th win of the season on Monday. They started the game very strong managing to score two runs in the 1st giving them an early 2-0 lead. The Chargers responded by scoring four runs of their own to give them a 4-2 lead heading into the 3rd inning. AC/GC continued to score adding six and four runs in the 3rd and 4th innings. AC/GC came away with the win 14-4.