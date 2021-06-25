Fashion's Subversives exhibition by Phoenix Art Museum

John Cameron/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — The Phoenix Art Museum is holding an exhibition called "Fashion Subversives", a fashion exhibition that showcases the designs from fashion pioneers, such as Paco Rabanne, Rudi Gernreich, Geoffrey Beene and Yves St. Laurent.

Fashion Subversives features about 40 examples of garments and accessories from simple denim jeans to courageous bikinis. The showcase emphasizes the designs that are culturally accepted and have forever changed the fashion industry.

The exhibition is a complementary exhibition to "Fearless Fashion: Rudi Gernreich", a special-engagement fashion exhibition. Fashion's Subversives comes from the concepts of evolution, resistance and authenticity of Gernreich's retrospective of his life and career. This exhibition is organized and run by the Skirball Cultural Center, Los Angeles.

On the exhibition, visitors can see various jumpsuits by Rudi Gernreich, Diane von Furstenberg and Geoffrey Beene that focus on utilitarian function and comfort. There are also garments from designers such as Emilio Pucci that use chainmail, plastic discs, and Lycra to create dresses. Various miniskirts and hot pants from 1960s and 1970s are also shown, followed by various bathing suits and bikinis. Yves St. Laurent's 1967 smoking suit for women will also be featured as an example of fashion that surpassed the gender norms.

Visitors can also learn the history of denim jeans from the 1950s and how such designs like Chanel's little black dress and jewelry on dresses can affect the socioeconomic hierarchy of the industry.

Fashion's Subversives shows the Museum's vast fashion-design collection, including the Emphatics Archive. Emphatic Archive has various avant-garde fashions by Alexander McQueen, Issey Miyake, Thierry Mugler and much more.

Emphatic Archives is a result of an expansion donation by James and Karin Legato to Phoenix Art Museum in 2015. The Museum's newly established Geoffrey Beene Archive will also be shown. The archive is a gift from Patsy Tarr, a Manhattan-based president of the 2wice Arts Foundation and founder of 2wice magazine.

The exhibition will be from June 5 through to November 28, 2021 at Ellman Fashion Design Gallery and Harnett Gallery of the Museum. The ticket admissions will be $23 for adults, $20 for 65 years and above seniors, $18 for college students with ID shown, and $5 for 5 to 17 year-old youth.

The museum opens from Wednesday until Sunday, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday to Sunday.

