As newly married Willard Bean entered a stake conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Richfield, Utah, in 1915, he was asked to immediately come to the podium by Joseph F. Smith, President of the Church. President Smith there and then formally called Willard and his new bride Rebecca to a five-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Palmyra, New York, where the Church had its earliest beginnings. Since the Church’s restoration in Palmyra to its subsequent moves to Ohio, Missouri, Illinois, and finally Utah, the Church had not had a presence in its birthplace in 95 years. The Beans were called to live in Palmyra in the former home of its founder Joseph Smith. They were also tasked with purchasing as many Church historical properties as they could.