Supervisor Terry Rose dismayed by surprise removal from county committee assignment
Kenosha County supervisor Terry Rose, to his dismay, was removed Thursday as chairman of the Finance and Administration Committee by County Board chairman John O’Day. Rose, who has been openly critical of O’Day’s leadership, said he believes it is a result of Rose casting the sole dissenting vote when the rest of the board voted to affirm the demotion of Sgt. Bill Beth following Beth’s appeal.www.kenoshanews.com
Comments / 0