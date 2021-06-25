Field trips at Musical Instrument Museum

Adam Winger/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — School students, visit Arizona's best field trip location, the Musical Instrument Museum!

In MIM's five primary Geographic Galleries and various exhibit spaces, over 6,800 musical instruments and items are on display. Students can observe the creative spirit of people from all around the world as they play instruments and compose music through state-of-the-art audio and video recordings built into each exhibit.

Goups of ten or more students are recommended to join MIM field trips. An orientation film, a museum tour, free-choice learning and a visit to a hands-on exhibit are all included the trip. Following a field trip to MIM, educators can use downloadable educator materials to extend and deepen their learning.

MIM field trips are also great for homeschooling! Homeschool families (even groups of fewer than ten pupils) are invited to visit the museum at discounted field trip costs during exciting Signature Events throughout the year.

MIM offers six different field trip options for students in prekindergarten through the 12th grade, all of which are aligned with the Arizona K–12 Academic Standards.

MIM field trips and educator resources support:

AZ K–12 ACADEMIC STANDARDS

English Language Arts, Math, Social Studies, Science, Physical Education, Music and Visual Arts

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION

Language, Physical and Cognitive Growth, Motor Skills

Here are some of the field trip options:

Trailblazer

Best for Grades K–12

Curricular Areas: Social Studies, English Language Arts, Science, Music, Geography

Create the ideal day for curious students. Chaperones guarantee that everyone has a good time and is safe. For a teacher-led tour of the galleries, print a gallery worksheet. It's simple to schedule an appointment; simply show up at a time that works for you and stay as long as you'd like.

Sounds All Around

Best for Prekindergarten

Curricular Areas: English Language Arts

Prekindergarten kids begin to comprehend how musical instruments are manufactured and played through seeing video clips of musicians and ensembles, looking at instruments on exhibit and touching tactile materials. Everyone will dance, play and produce music under the direction of a museum guide!

Musical Menagerie

Best for Grades K–2

Curricular Areas: English Language Arts, Social Studies

Students discover their 'crazy' musical side! They'll find artifacts like a bumpy crocodile zither, a showy crimson lion robe and a rattlesnake snare drum in the galleries designed like animals or made from animal materials. As part of a musical story, students get imaginative and begin active. Choose from the Galleries of Asia, Latin America or Europe to focus on!

Guided Field Trip

Students explore, discuss, and form personal connections to MIM's collections with the help of a professionally trained volunteer museum guide. Time is set aside for collaborative conversation, autonomous discovery and hands-on learning, all of which are organized around a common subject. Guides will customize the experience for students in grades 3–12 and different learning styles.

There are still many more field trip options you can choose from. To see the complete information you can access MIM’s website through https://mim.org.

