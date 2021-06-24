Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, WI

Rudolph J. "Rudy" Voigt

Watertown Daily Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatertown, WI - Rudolph "Rudy" J. Voigt, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Burial, with graveside military rites, will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.

www.wdtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterloo, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
Watertown, WI
Obituaries
City
Watertown, WI
City
Johnson Creek, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Services#Lutheran Church#The United States Navy#Rj Voigt Realty#St Mark#Watertown Rotary Club#Tribute Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy