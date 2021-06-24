Rudolph J. "Rudy" Voigt

Watertown, WI - Rudolph "Rudy" J. Voigt, 83, of Watertown, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Rainbow Hospice in Johnson Creek. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Peter Wells officiating. Burial, with graveside military rites, will take place at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia. Family and friends may gather at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorials, if desired, would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.