Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Kathryn M. (Lauersdorf) "Katie" Christopherson

Watertown Daily Times
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneau, WI - Kathryn "Katie" M. Christopherson, 45, of Juneau, passed away on June 21, 2021 after injuries sustained during a motor vehicle accident. Kathryn Margaret Lauersdorf was born on October 7, 1975 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Dennis and Janet (nee Buth) Lauersdorf. She was a 1995 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau. She had been employed at Universal Co-Op in Lebanon for the past two years. Prior to that, she had been employed at Cooper Power in Pewaukee for 10 years as well as Insight FS in Ixonia for 12 years. She was a member of Juneau Rod and Gun Club, currently serving as it's secretary. Katie was very well liked and a people person.

www.wdtimes.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St John#Lutheran Church#Universal Co Op#Cooper Power#Insight Fs#Juneau Rod And Gun Club#Funeral Services#Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy