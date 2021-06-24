Kathryn M. (Lauersdorf) "Katie" Christopherson

Juneau, WI - Kathryn "Katie" M. Christopherson, 45, of Juneau, passed away on June 21, 2021 after injuries sustained during a motor vehicle accident. Kathryn Margaret Lauersdorf was born on October 7, 1975 at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, the daughter of Dennis and Janet (nee Buth) Lauersdorf. She was a 1995 graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School in Lake Mills. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Juneau. She had been employed at Universal Co-Op in Lebanon for the past two years. Prior to that, she had been employed at Cooper Power in Pewaukee for 10 years as well as Insight FS in Ixonia for 12 years. She was a member of Juneau Rod and Gun Club, currently serving as it's secretary. Katie was very well liked and a people person.