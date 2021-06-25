Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Dream City Church shares some spoilers about their mission trip preparation to Colorado City

Posted by 
Alistair Dominguez
Alistair Dominguez
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343Jds_0aekcBhO00
Cassie Gallegos/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — Dream City Church gives spoilers about their upcoming mission trip to Colorado City through their website in June 2021 for the teams preparation.

The Dream Center in Short Creek is a 40-bed residential life skills program and community participation social services activity that aims to equip, overcome and restore hope in the communities surrounding Colorado City, Arizona via education, hunger relief, and empowerment. Former FLDS leader Warren Jeffs' compound has been transformed into a haven of healing.

This organization will be having a four days trip to Colorado City in order to do their missions. These missions are always based on their own motto, which is "We Get to Serve" the people of Hildale and Colorado City

Through this trip to Colorado City, they will experience Short Creek Dream Center Missions Program. It includes the historical town tour about Colorado City, AZ; Hildale, UT; and the previous home of Warren Jeffs. Participants of this trip will get to see the amazing wonder of Grand Canyon, experience Pink Jeep tours through high desert country area, as well as hike to a relaxing place and explore what Arizona and Utah can offer.

Are you interested? You don't have to worry about the housing, because they will provide it. The housing will be provided on a campus at the Short Creek Dream Center in their historic mansion and great mountain views. The rate of one room will start from $50 per night and they can support up to fifty people.

Meanwhile, for the transportation, most of the group will be flying to St. George, UT and get some vans for rent to take to the outreaches and to the sightseeing areas. Some groups will take the rent vans and the other groups will take their church vans from their home states. You and your group will make it a missions road trip.

As for the meals, you will be provided with basic meal at the campus or you can choose to do family style meals off the campus with your group. Basic meals include breakfast, lunch and dinner. They will be served in the dining hall of the Short Creek Dream Center and it is a part of the missions' schedule.

If you need more information about the mission, you can visit their website at https://shortcreekdreamcenter.org/missions/ and you can also fill up the form that is available on that page if you want to join.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Alistair Dominguez

Alistair Dominguez

Phoenix, AZ
24
Followers
61
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Scottish-Mexican-American a-rising in Phoenix!

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Colorado City, AZ
State
Utah State
Phoenix, AZ
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Jeffs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dream City Church#The Dream Center#Flds#Hildale#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Desert
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

Homey resort rentals in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ — There are several lodging choices to choose from in Phoenix if you've been considering migrating but want to see the city first. Resort rentals are ideal for visiting for a long length of time, so you may home-seek, discover the proper area for your family, attend job interviews and complete all of your other tasks before finally moving in.
Coconino County, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

Coconino County in-person fair on Labor Day weekend

PHOENIX, AZ - With assistance from Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) and concern of the newest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC in the open-air activities and extraordinary events, Coconino County Parks & Recreation will create the 72nd annual Coconino County Fair as a live event this Labor Day weekend, September 3 – 6, 2021. Last year’s Fair was adjusted to an all-virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

Lawn Gnome Publishing presents Phoenix Poetry Slam

PHOENIX, AZ — Lawn Gnome Publishing, a bookstore in Phoenix, is holding a poetry reading competition called "Phoenix Poetry Slam". It is a weekly event held every Wednesday of this July. The next event will be on July 7, 2021 at 7 p.m. at Lawn Gnome Publishing at 912 N 5th Street and Roosevelt, Phoenix.
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

Field trips at Musical Instrument Museum

PHOENIX, AZ — School students, visit Arizona's best field trip location, the Musical Instrument Museum!. In MIM's five primary Geographic Galleries and various exhibit spaces, over 6,800 musical instruments and items are on display. Students can observe the creative spirit of people from all around the world as they play instruments and compose music through state-of-the-art audio and video recordings built into each exhibit.
Colorado City, AZPosted by
Alistair Dominguez

Former child bride turned into advocate

COLORADO CITY, AZ — Briell Decker is a former child bride of the now-estranged Warren Jeff, former self-proclaimed prophet of the FLDS. "It’s my dream to see this compound turned into a safe house and refuge for victims—a place where they can heal, grow, get educated and find their strength and happiness," said Briell Decker. "They need a safe place surrounded by others who can understand what they have been through and who can give them hope for a better tomorrow."

Comments / 0

Community Policy