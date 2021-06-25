Dream City Church shares some spoilers about their mission trip preparation to Colorado City

Cassie Gallegos/Unsplash

PHOENIX, AZ — Dream City Church gives spoilers about their upcoming mission trip to Colorado City through their website in June 2021 for the teams preparation.

The Dream Center in Short Creek is a 40-bed residential life skills program and community participation social services activity that aims to equip, overcome and restore hope in the communities surrounding Colorado City, Arizona via education, hunger relief, and empowerment. Former FLDS leader Warren Jeffs' compound has been transformed into a haven of healing.

This organization will be having a four days trip to Colorado City in order to do their missions. These missions are always based on their own motto, which is "We Get to Serve" the people of Hildale and Colorado City

Through this trip to Colorado City, they will experience Short Creek Dream Center Missions Program. It includes the historical town tour about Colorado City, AZ; Hildale, UT; and the previous home of Warren Jeffs. Participants of this trip will get to see the amazing wonder of Grand Canyon, experience Pink Jeep tours through high desert country area, as well as hike to a relaxing place and explore what Arizona and Utah can offer.

Are you interested? You don't have to worry about the housing, because they will provide it. The housing will be provided on a campus at the Short Creek Dream Center in their historic mansion and great mountain views. The rate of one room will start from $50 per night and they can support up to fifty people.

Meanwhile, for the transportation, most of the group will be flying to St. George, UT and get some vans for rent to take to the outreaches and to the sightseeing areas. Some groups will take the rent vans and the other groups will take their church vans from their home states. You and your group will make it a missions road trip.

As for the meals, you will be provided with basic meal at the campus or you can choose to do family style meals off the campus with your group. Basic meals include breakfast, lunch and dinner. They will be served in the dining hall of the Short Creek Dream Center and it is a part of the missions' schedule.

If you need more information about the mission, you can visit their website at https://shortcreekdreamcenter.org/missions/ and you can also fill up the form that is available on that page if you want to join.

