A suspect is in custody in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured two women in a crosswalk in Sparks. It happened just before 8 o’clock Sunday night at Prater Way and 15th Street. One of the victims suffered significant injuries to her face. The other suffered shoulder and arm injuries. On Monday, investigators reportedly found the suspect vehicle and interviewed the driver, 22-year-old Angulo Moreno. He was arrested on multiple charges. If there are any other witnesses to the crash , they’re urged to contact the Sparks Police Department.