US Track Trials Athletics

Berry opens at Olympic trials: 'I want to impact the world'. Gwen Berry raised her fist, thumped it against her chest two times and set off on her quest for an even bigger stage to spread her message. The hammer thrower, who forced the U.S. Olympic world into an uncomfortable conversation about demonstrations at the games, finished sixth in qualifying at the Olympic trials Thursday. She’ll be in the final Saturday competing for one of three tickets to Tokyo. Her opening gestures, which came as she was introduced to a crowd of a few hundred watching the hammer area just outside of Hayward Field, wouldn’t have been news were it not for the voice Berry has found since she raised her fist on the medals stand two summers ago at the Pan-Am Games in Peru.