NFL Announces Return Of Creamsicles!

The Denver Broncos announced on their Twitter page that former WR Demaryius Thomas has announced his retirement. (Denver Broncos on Twitter) Thomas played nine season with the Broncos from 2010 to 2018. He was also a member of the Texans and Jets. Thomas caught 724 passes for 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in his career. The best season of his career was in 2014 when Peyton Manning was at the helm. He caught 111 passes for 1,619 yards and 11 touchdowns that season. Thomas was one of the most exciting and underrated players to watch in his prime and is one of the best Broncos wide receivers ever. It's unsure if he will get into the Hall of Fame, but hats off to him for a very productive career.