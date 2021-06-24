NFL Announces Return Of Creamsicles!
On June 24, 2021, tears poured from the eyes of Bucs fans across the country and around the world. Happy tears. Because it was on this day, that the NFL laid forth a memo to the inboxes of every franchise – a memo that would change the world. According ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL announced that each team will be permitted to use two helmets. This rule change will allow teams to pair the second helmet with an alternate or throwback (read: creamsicle) jersey.www.pewterreport.com
