ENTREPRENEUR MARCUS LEMONIS TO HELM NEWLY GREENLIGHTED HGTV SERIES ‘THE RENOVATOR’

“Yellowstone” fans remain on the edges of their seats as a new season of the Paramount Network hit series draws closer. Most thought season four would be on the air by now, but we are still waiting on new episodes. Many fans had June 20, Father’s Day, circled on their calendars as a potential premiere date. The weekend came and went without a peep on when “Yellowstone” might return to our television sets. The latest premiere rumors now have the show starting in the late summer timeframe. It is believed “Yellowstone” would like to avoid direct competition with the summer Olympics, due to start next month. The Olympics will come to a close on August 8 and we could be getting new ‘Yellowstone” episodes shortly after.