Alldredge Named CEO of NAMIC, Succeeding Chamness

CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodori, creator of cloud-based software that streamlines and automates how life science companies get critical content to key audiences, announced today the appointment of Attorney Brian Parker to its board of directors effective May 19, 2021. Parker is Partner at Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP , a US-based law practice with more than 230 lawyers in eight offices in the Southeast. Vodori additionally added two new advisory board members, Sarah Bennett, VP of Sales at Birdeye, an experience marketing platform; and Andrew Stapleton, VP of Customer Success at G2, a business software review platform.