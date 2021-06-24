Cancel
Business

Alldredge Named CEO of NAMIC, Succeeding Chamness

Insurance Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies has named Neil Alldredge as the association’s next president and chief executive officer, effective July 1. Alldredge has been with NAMIC since 1999, serving most recently as senior vice president of corporate affairs, where he led the membership recruitment and retention, public affairs, compliance, events and education, and marketing and technology areas.

