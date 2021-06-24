Alldredge Named CEO of NAMIC, Succeeding Chamness
The National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies has named Neil Alldredge as the association’s next president and chief executive officer, effective July 1. Alldredge has been with NAMIC since 1999, serving most recently as senior vice president of corporate affairs, where he led the membership recruitment and retention, public affairs, compliance, events and education, and marketing and technology areas.www.insurancejournal.com
