Washington Court House, OH

Search warrants, crash lead to arrest of Washington Court House man

By Jarrod Clay
cwcolumbus.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is facing charges after officers executed a pair of search warrants and a crash in Washington Court House Thursday. Members of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, Washington Court House Police, and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office executed search warrants Thursday afternoon at two locations in Washington Court House as part of a months-long investigation into drug trafficking.

