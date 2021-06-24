Cancel
NBA

This makes cents: Yogi Berra gets a stamp named in his honor

By Editorials
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE FALLS, N.J. (AP) — Yogi Berra once said, "A nickel ain’t worth a dime anymore.”. Well, neither are postage stamps. They cost 55 cents for a forever stamp, and that's the price for the Yogi Berra stamp issued Thursday by the U.S. Postal Service.

Yogi Berra
