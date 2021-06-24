Cancel
Wildlife

A New Study Suggests Dinosaurs Might Not Have Been As Cold-Blooded As We Thought

NPR
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the 1950s, scientists began to unearth dinosaurs in the far northern and southern reaches of the planet. But those finds raised a question - did dinosaurs live in the Arctic and Antarctic year round or simply wander their seasonally in search of plants or other dinosaurs to eat?. AILSA...

AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Dinosaurs were dying out before the asteroid hit, says new study

Dinosaur species were in decline long before the asteroid hit what is now known as Mexico, a new study posits. Non-avian dinosaurs died during the global climate cooling. Dinosaurs competed for survival. Although an asteroid strike wiped out the dinosaurs 66 million years ago, it was fate that the dinosaurs...
AstronomySmithonian

Dinosaurs May Have Been Declining Before the Asteroid Struck Earth

Non-avian dinosaurs were already in decline some 10 million years before the asteroid impact that ended their reign over the planet 66 million years ago, according to a new study published this week in the journal Nature Communications. “The alternative scenario is that dinosaur diversity was not that high and...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Newly Discovered Prehistoric Armored Dinosaur May Have Been Able to Dig

Newly excavated skeletal remains of an ankylosaurid — a large armored herbivore that lived during the Cretaceous Period — may indicate that members of this family of dinosaurs were able to dig, according to a study published in Scientific Reports. The specimen, known as MPC-D 100/1359, may further our understanding of ankylosaurid behavior during the Late Cretaceous (84-72 million years ago).
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

The Chicxulub Impactor Might Have Arrived Too Late for the Extinction of the Dinosaurs

A prevailing theory is that the so-called ‘Chicxulub impactor’, meaning a huge asteroid or a comet that collided with Earth roughly 60 million years ago, was the culprit for the dinosaurs’ extinction. But what if the extinction itself already began before Chixulub paid the visit? That’s the new wild hypothesis that new research points to, as a new article from Insider reveals.
WildlifeCosmos

Dinosaur dung is the new amber

Palaeontologists have found a 230-million-year-old beetle species, with legs and antennae intact, preserved within fossilised dinosaur poo. The discovery, published in the journal Current Biology, opens up the possibility that fossilised dinosaur droppings – known as coprolites – could be a rich new source of information about ancient insects otherwise inaccessible to science.
WildlifePhys.org

Dinosaurs were in decline before the end, according to new study

The death of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago was caused by the impact of a huge asteroid on the Earth. However, palaeontologists have continued to debate whether they were already in decline or not before the impact. In a new study, published today in the journal Nature Communications, an...
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Early experiences have larger effect on mood than more recent ones, study suggests

New insight on how our experiences during a task or interaction shape our current mood has been published today in the open-access eLife journal. The study suggests that early experiences may have a larger effect on our mood than more recent events. These findings hold implications for the timing of events in experimental or clinical settings, and suggest new directions for mood interventions tailored to individual patients.
Accidentscoolhunting.com

New Evidence Suggests Neanderthals Might Have Made Art

It’s a long-held belief that Neanderthals (archaic humans who existed some 2.6 million to 11,700 years ago) were “unable to express symbolism through art,” but a group of researchers have just found what they believe is art that dates back 51,000 years ago. The object—found in Germany’s “Unicorn Cave”—is a prehistoric deer’s toe bone that has lines carved into it. The purpose or meaning is unclear, as it’s (so far) a unique finding. Researchers believe the carving could represent a woman, landscape, or any number of things. The study’s co-author Thomas Terberger says, “It’s clearly a decoration with a kind of symbolic character…You might even call it the initial start of art, something which was not done by accident, but with a clear plan in mind.” Read more, and see a rendering of the bone, at The Week.
ScienceCosmos

A new mystery human species has been discovered in Israel

An international group of archaeologists have discovered a missing piece in the story of human evolution. Excavations at the Israeli site of Nesher Ramla have recovered a skull that may represent a late-surviving example of a distinct Homo population, which lived in and around modern-day Israel from about 420,000 to 120,000 years ago.
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
AgriculturePosted by
Daily Mail

Radioactive wild boars have been mating with pigs in the nuclear wasteland of Fukushima, resulting in an unusual new hybrid species, study finds

Japan's catastrophic Fukushima disaster in 2011 has resulted in a unique species of boar-pig, a new study reveals. Researchers investigating the effects of the nuclear disaster on animals in the area report that radiation has had no adverse effects on their genetics. However, wild boars (Sus scrofa leucomystax) have proliferated...
Wildlifekgou.org

You Can Learn A Thing Or Two From Dinosaur Poop

Coprolites - they're ancient and important for scientific discovery. MARTIN QVARNSTROM: If you look at the fossil droppings, sometimes they are remarkably similar to something that, you know, our dogs produce in the park, just that they're mineralised, of course. So they don't smell, and they're very solid and hard.
Wildlifeseehafernews.com

New WI Study Suggests Even Greater Wolf Population Loss

Another Wisconsin wolf hunt is on the horizon, with Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials trying to balance concerns from wildlife protection groups and those who support them, but a new population study has added a layer of skepticism about the sustainability of the hunts. University of Wisconsin researchers say...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Cracked surface of Venus behaves like sea ice

Venus is a rocky world similar in size and density to Earth. It’s sometimes said to be Earth’s “twin.” Venus’ surface is far from Earthlike today, however. The cloud-shrouded planet is hot enough on its surface to melt lead. But scientists think that the surface of Venus used to be more like Earth in the past. It might have had a more Earthlike atmosphere, and even surface water (as in ancient oceans). In late June 2021, researchers at North Carolina State University (NCSU) provided more evidence for an Earthlike Venus. It showed Venus may once have been geologically active and might still be active today.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Atlantic

Doctors Might Have Been Focusing on the Wrong Asthma Triggers

Nicole Lawson spent the beginning of the pandemic incredibly worried about her daughter, who has asthma. Five-year-old Scarlett’s asthma attacks were already landing her in the ER or urgent care every few months. Now a scary new virus was spreading. Respiratory viruses are known triggers of asthma attacks, and doctors also feared at the time that asthma itself could lead to more severe coronavirus infections. So Lawson’s family in Ohio hunkered down quickly and masked up often to keep Scarlett healthy.
AstronomyThe Next Web

Wild new theory says the Big Bang wasn’t the beginning

The prevailing theory on the origin of our universe goes like this: about 13.7 billion years ago a single particle exploded. The resultant blast created an ever-expanding universe that, eventually, became home to the planet we call Earth. The Big Bang theory first appeared in a scientific paper in 1931....

