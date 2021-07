Montana has a mussel problem. Last week invasive mussels were found on two boats in Eastern Montana. According to a Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks department press release, this marks boat #38 found carrying invasive mussels. Just a week prior, mussels were found on a boat headed through Yellowstone National Park, according to Yellowstone Public Affairs. This marks the first mussel boat of the season in YNP, however this problem is spreading throughout the state, into our area as well. These boats were found carrying Quagga mussels which are one of two invasive mussels to the state of Montana. The other of which is the Zebra mussel.