Texoma firefighters preparing for potential west coast deployment

Effective: 2021-07-13 12:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Coconino; Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 1239 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Clear Creek and Chevelon Canyon drainages including along Highway 99 south of Winslow. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Coconino and Navajo Counties This includes the following highways State Route 99 between mile markers 23 and 37. This includes the following streams and drainages Potato Wash, Clear Creek, Chevelon Canyon, Jacks Canyon and Black Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE