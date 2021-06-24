Cancel
Business

Visa Buys Tink in $2.1B Open Banking Play

By Matthew Heller
CFO.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisa said Thursday it had agreed to buy Swedish fintech startup Tink for $2.1 billion in a move to grab a chunk of Europe’s fast-growing open banking market. Under European law, banks must provide third-party firms with access to customer data if the customers have consented. This has created an opportunity for companies such as Tink, which provides technology so banks can access aggregated financial data, initiate payments, verify account ownership, and build personal-finance management tools.

www.cfo.com
Tink
