It was a trying day for Dan McCarthy, and it had little to do with the slick greens at the Pittsburgh Field Club that made putting nastier than an alley cat. It was day of relief for Chase Koepka because his clubs and clothes finally arrived Tuesday morning in time for the third round of the Frank B. Fuhrer Invitational. But even that comfort turned to anxiety when he got stuck for 15 minutes in the elevator that carries players from the 17th green to the 18th tee.