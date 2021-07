Upon reading the premise of Pig, where Nicolas Cage’s Rob goes in search of his foraging pig after she goes missing, as well as the intense image of Cage on the poster, you might think, just as I did, that this is basically a John Wick movie, but with a pig instead of a dog. Well, you would be wrong, because Pig isn’t about violence and revenge (though there are some violent bits in between), it’s about love, grief and the meaning of life. The film is structured like a 3-course meal, and as you consume each part, the hope is that it brings you a tad closer to finding some measure of peace within yourself.