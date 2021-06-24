Mario Pavone Is As Powerful As Ever On Final Albums 'Blue Vertical' And 'Isabella'

There’s a bit on Patton Oswalt’s 2007 album Werewolves and Lollipops where the comedian makes an apt comparison between chefs and rock stars. As that routine shows, the lines between music and food are more blurred than you might expect — and it’s hard not to think of Anthony Bourdain as one of the figures who had a foot in each world for most of his life. It’s worth mentioning that a host of musicians paid tribute to the late chef and writer upon his death in 2018, and that musician and producer Steve Albini contributed to Bourdain’s World Travel.