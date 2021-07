One common explanation for why Treasury yields have fallen the last few months is that inflation risks have peaked. In terms of the magnitude of possible inflation, that seems logical. I.e., peak inflation will prove to be the 5% CPI we’re expecting for the month of June, which likely marked the apex of the COVID-linked supply chain imbalance. Fair enough. But investors should be wary in assuming this means the disruptive potential of inflation on the market or economy has passed.